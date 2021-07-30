Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Earnest Pugh has taken to his instagram page to solicit prayer for his daughter Kira Pugh. Kira is 7 months pregnant and is expecting a baby boy. She has contracted COVID-19 and has been put on a ventilator. Earnest said, this has caused her to go into premature labor. She’s only dilated a few centimeters so they are not ready for delivery.

Today, he’s updated his post with a praise report. The doctor has lowered Kira’s oxygen level and we believing with him that they will take her her off of oxygen completely by Monday and she will be able to breath on her own. Let’s Keep praying!

Earnest just released new music. His latest single is “Thank You So Much”

Prayer Request: Earnest Pugh Is Asking For Prayer For His Daughter Kira Pugh was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: