Cousin Of Baltimore County Executive Facing Child Pornography Charges

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who they said possessed and distributed child pornography.

Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr. is charged with one count each of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. He was arrested in Linthicum and taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he awaited a bail review hearing.

This investigation dates back to March. That’s when the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation they say led them to the 31-year-old man from Essex. On May 24, police executed a search warrant on his home. A preliminary review of his electronic devices allegedly found multiple child pornography files.

The office of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski confirmed Robert Olszewski Jr. is his cousin.

“These are serious and deeply disturbing allegations,” the county executive said in a statement. “I fully support every effort to ensure the truth is revealed and justice is served in this matter.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

