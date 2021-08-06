Get Up Mornings With Erica
Tamela Mann Shares Why Her New Album ‘Overcomer’ Is All About Personal Perseverance

We all have our favorite gospel icons, but it’s almost certain that everyone who loves the genre has a special place in their heart for Tamela Mann.

The GRAMMY-winning songstress, known by many for her role in various Tyler Perry productions alongside husband David Mann, stopped by to bless the Get Up! church with a breakdown behind the inspiration for her new album, Overcomer.

Officially available to stream and purchase today, Overcomer features the new single “Help Me” that’s been getting people in the spirit since its release earlier this summer. The project overall is all about Tamela’s personal and professional experiences, mainly when it comes to her health, getting through knee surgery, and, yes, going through menopause like many women across the world.

It’s her drive and determination that makes her such a delightful spirit, and you get to hear that and so much more in our brief conversation with the superstar.

Listen to Tamela Mann on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and stream her new album Overcomer right now wherever you listen to your tunes:

 

was originally published on getuperica.com

Close