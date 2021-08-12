Armed Man Shot By Officer In Downtown Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown.

It happened just before 2.a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street.

Officials said officers were helping businesses on that black close, when they saw a group of people at the intersection of East Baltimore and Holliday Streets. An altercation was escalating from a verbal one to a physical one.

The officer walked toward the individuals. When the officer arrived, a suspect took out a firearm and pointed it at the group of individuals and the officer.

The suspect then began to run away on East Baltimore Street. The officer chased after the suspect and when the suspect turned toward the officer, the officer fired multiple times hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to shock trauma. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

“I am grateful that no one was critically injured here tonight but I want to be very clear in no circumstances is it okay for a grown man to point a gun at a group of people, let alone a group of women,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the scene.

This is the second police-involved shooting in Baltimore this week.

