Local
HomeLocal

Armed Man Shot By Officer In Downtown Baltimore

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in downtown.

It happened just before 2.a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street.

Officials said officers were helping businesses on that black close, when they saw a group of people at the intersection of East Baltimore and Holliday Streets. An altercation was escalating from a verbal one to a physical one.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The officer walked toward the individuals. When the officer arrived, a suspect took out a firearm and pointed it at the group of individuals and the officer.

The suspect then began to run away on East Baltimore Street. The officer chased after the suspect and when the suspect turned toward the officer, the officer fired multiple times hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to shock trauma. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

“I am grateful that no one was critically injured here tonight but I want to be very clear in no circumstances is it okay for a grown man to point a gun at a group of people, let alone a group of women,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the scene.

This is the second police-involved shooting in Baltimore this week.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Armed Man Shot By Officer In Downtown Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close