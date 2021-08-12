National
HomeNational

The Sky’s Are Still Not Friendly: 13 Year Old Ducted Taped To Seat [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Aviation Regulators Seek Help Enforcing Laws Against Air Rage

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Can’t we all just chill out!?

As concerns about the COVID-19 Delta Variant still rise after masks mandates came down because people went and got vaccinated, folks wanted to get back to their normal pre-pandemic ways but for what ever reason people seem to be more angry and combative especially during air travel.  As a matter of fact they might want to start rethinking that slogan ‘The Friendly Sky’s’ as we have all been reading about delay’s, cancellations, confrontations and fights lately at the airport and/or on airplanes.  A couple of weeks ago there was a report of a man having to be ducted taped to a seat on Frontier airlines when he became belligerent then groped a flight attendant.   Now we have a similar report of a 13 year old male being duct taped to an American Airline seat for trying to kick the window out of the plane.

The Sky’s Are Still Not Friendly: 13 Year Old Ducted Taped To Seat [VIDEO]

A young teenager on an American Airlines flight from Maui to L.A., according to witnesses, started trying to kick in the window next to him and allegedly got violent with his mother as well about an hour into to flight.  The plane had to be rerouted and make an emergency landing where to teen was taken into custody.  Of course the incident was caught on video.

Let us all be safe and calm while we try to get back to normal within our new normal.

Take a look at the video below.

The Sky’s Are Still Not Friendly: 13 Year Old Ducted Taped To Seat [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

American Airlines

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close