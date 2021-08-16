Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday, August 14, 2021, our timelines began to buzz with post from the who’s who in Gospel. Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Pastor Monique Walker celebrated the nuptials of their only baby girl, Ky’Asia. Ky’Asia married her beau Terrell Bookman and according the socials, it was beautifully stunning wedding. Ricky Dillard, James Hall, Bishop Kevin Bond and BeBe Winans and a number of other singers, celebrity, industry executives and members of the clergy were a few found in attendance.

Bebe Winans said, “Congratulations to my lovely niece Kyasia Walker and her Husband Terrell on their beautiful Wedding day. Kyasia who is the Daughter of my brother & Sister of many years Pastor Hezikiah Walker & Monique Williams none of them knew I was coming!!! #Love #family #Happiness

We love this full circle moment that Bishop Hezekiah Walker shared. He said, “What the devil tried to do it didn’t work! Simply Undefeated..” while sharing a picture of his wedding date with Ex-wife Monique Walker and now his daughter Ky’Asia.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Celebrates As His Only Daughter, Ky’Asia Get’s Married was originally published on praisedc.com

