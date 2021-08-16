Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Celebrates As His Only Daughter, Ky’Asia Get’s Married

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Saturday, August 14, 2021, our timelines began to buzz with post from the who’s who in Gospel.  Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Pastor Monique Walker celebrated the nuptials of their only baby girl, Ky’Asia.  Ky’Asia married her beau Terrell Bookman and according the socials, it was beautifully stunning wedding.  Ricky Dillard, James Hall, Bishop Kevin Bond and BeBe Winans and a number of other singers, celebrity, industry executives and members of the clergy were a few found in attendance.

Bebe Winans said, “Congratulations to my lovely niece Kyasia Walker and her Husband Terrell on their beautiful Wedding day. Kyasia who is the Daughter of my brother & Sister of many years Pastor Hezikiah Walker & Monique Williams none of them knew I was coming!!! #Love #family #Happiness

 

We love this full circle moment that Bishop Hezekiah Walker shared.  He said, “What the devil tried to do it didn’t work! Simply Undefeated..”  while sharing a picture of his wedding date with Ex-wife Monique Walker and now his daughter Ky’Asia.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Celebrates As His Only Daughter, Ky’Asia Get’s Married  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close