Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The feeling of joy that gospel icon Byron Cage brings to his music is very similar to his overall personality if you’re ever blessed with the opportunity to speak with him.

The Get Up! church gracefully found that out recently when the multiple Stellar Award-winning artist stopped by to discuss the importance of HBCUs, his new song, “You Are,” and so much more.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Given Byron’s proud stance as a Morehouse Man, it was only right to get his opinion on what it was like attending a historically Black college and why those establishments are so necessary. He told us exclusively, “I’m not prejudice — I love all of God’s people — but there’s something I think about the African American experience that is so enriching, not just educationally but also culturally.” Can’t argue with that!

With his new song “You Are,” Byron speaks to God’s glory on all levels and how He possesses the ability to heal regardless of any circumstance, whether you need Him to be a “healer, deliverer or provider” as Cage puts it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Take a moment to check out a powerful message from Byron Cage on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

20 photos Launch gallery

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Continue reading Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World

The importance of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) has arguably never been greater. And now, in the year 2020, that notion is being lived out in real-time thanks to the overwhelming number of HBCU graduates who have been making Black history through their tireless work that is literally helping to change the world. From the arenas of politics to entertainment to corporate America and well beyond, some of the most successful Black folks are — and have been for a long time — the proud products of HBCUs. So, in honor of Black History Month, scroll down to find out who made our list of 20 HBCU graduates who are changing the world.

Byron Cage Talks Importance of HBCUs As A Morehouse Man & Shares New Song “You Are”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close