National
HomeNational

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White To Sell Their Homes?

Why are black families having to pretend to be white just to sell their homes for what they're actually worth?

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Rearview shot of a young couple standing outside their new home

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Black American homeowners are being forced to whitewash their homes just so they can receive a fair price on their appraisals; Forced to take down all photos, hide their black art and pretend no family ever lived there. This is “appraisal discrimination.” and it’s a big problem in America.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

What is appraisal discrimination?

Loveland, Ohio family Erica and Aaron Parker put their home up for sale for $525,000. They were ecstatic when they quickly got their first offer for around $500,000, but the happiness soon turns to confusion when they got a call from their Realtor explaining their house was only appraised for $465,000. That was $65,000 less than the Parker’s original listing for the home. They were victims of “appraisal discrimination,” when a home is valued lower than what it’s worth, solely based on the home owner’s race, religion, or sex. The family was outraged and demanded to see a copy of the appraisal. Once received they found it riddled with errors. The appraisal stated the house was built 15 years ago when it was built in 2014. The appraisal also said there were no renovations, but the Parkers had made updates to their home. The family tried to get the appraisal company and the lenders to change the report, they refused. Their only hope was to get another appraisal. The family took all the family photos off the walls, replaced some with photos of their white neighbors, and removed anything that might speak to their blackness. Once, their home was “whitewashed” they proceeded with the second appraisal and the results were heartbreaking.

Amy Goodman, the family’s white realtor, and fair housing officer agreed to take the family’s place at the next appraising just further the illusion that no one black was the house owner. The second appraisal valued the house at $557,000, which was $92,000 higher than the first appraisal and nearly $50,000 higher than the agreed sales price. The Parker family was indeed being discriminated against based on the color of their skin, a problem many Black and Hispanic homeowners are running into far too often.

Researchers at the Urban Institute found that appraisal companies are systematically lowering the value of Black and Hispanic homes. This, coupled with red-lining and redistricting make it more difficult for black families to achieve their wealth goals. It also helps to exacerbate the racial wealth gap that has plagued this country for decades. So what is being done to stop this appraisal discrimination?

What is The Property Appraisal And Valuation Equity Task Force?

Housing and Urban Development have put together a task force called the interagency Property Appraisal Valuation Equity Task Force or PAVE for short. The group, which will be lead by Secretary Marcia Fudge of HUD, former ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, and 20 year HUD staffer Melody Taylor, will try to combat the decades-old issue of “appraisal discrimination.” PAVE will look to set up enforcement against appraisal companies for discrimination, strengthen appraisal practices at the federal and state level, and increase awareness among consumers and industry professionals. President Joe Biden has given the task force six months to research and find solutions before a full report will be shared with the public.

The PAVE Task Force initiatives will be to: 

  1. Ensure that government oversight and industry practice further valuation equity;
  2. Combat valuation bias through educating the consumer and training the practitioner;
  3. Ensure equity in valuation by making available high-quality data;
  4. Create a comprehensive approach to combating valuation bias through enforcement and other efforts.

Why Are Black Families Pretending To Be White To Sell Their Homes?  was originally published on newsone.com

blacks and discrimination

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close