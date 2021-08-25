Decomposed Bodies Of 2 Juveniles Found At Coventry Manor Apartments

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after the bodies of two juveniles were found in a decomposed state at Coventry Manor Apartments.

The bodies, one male and one female, were found on Tuesday. Officials said they were both decomposing and visible trauma could be observed.

Commissioner Harrison was on scene at one point to oversee the investigation. Police said they are working with the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of deaths of both juveniles.

Investigators are still working to identify the victims and they urge anyone with information to call the Homicide Section at 410396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP

Source: CBS Baltimore

