Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gospel Singer Dr. Lee Williams Of The Spiritual QC’s Passes Away

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Chicago Gospel Music Festival Day 1

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Lee Williams, a member of the Tupelo, Mississippi Spiritual QC’s, has passed away.

Williams transitioned on Monday (August 30), the group announced via Facebook.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams,” the post read. “We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home. Funeral arrangements and other info will be announced at a later time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The family appreciates all of your condolences and respect during this time of bereavement. God Bless You All…..Thank You, Thank You and Thank You!”

Wiliams’ death has been mourned across the gospel community, including the likes of K-Ci Hailey.

“Today gospel music legend Lee Williams has been called home to the Lord,” Hailey wrote on Twitter. “ He was a true icon who I looked up to and he will truly be missed. Rest in heaven eternally.”

Williams is survived by his wife Annie. The couple recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary earlier this month. After years of performing, Williams retired in 2018. He was gifted a key to the city of Tupelo for his work and contributions in not only enriching the city through music but being a proud native son.

Known as the “Godfather” of quartet music, Williams began his career with the QC’s in 1968 before recording their first piece of music together in 1970. Together, they’ve released 13 albums since 1996, with their final album, Memphis Gospel, Live! arriving in 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family during this difficult time.

 

 

Gospel Singer Dr. Lee Williams Of The Spiritual QC’s Passes Away  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Dr. Lee Williams

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close