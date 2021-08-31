Public Housing Demolished In Baltimore To Make Way For New Properties

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Perkins, Somerset and Oldtown homes were demolished on Monday in East Baltimore. State and local leaders are making way for newer properties to revitalize the area.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City relocated 586 homes. They said that was 100% of the residents in the Perkins Homes Community.

Construction on the new units begins in the fall and will be completed by 2023.

According to the Housing Authority, of the 1300 new units added, 76% will be reserved as affordable housing. The residents of the Perkins Homes will get first rights to available spaces and their rent will not increase. That’s as long as they have been good tenants up until this point.

Once Perkins residents have their pick of available units, Somerset residents will get to choose a unit and the rest, if there are any left, will be distributed to families on the affordable housing waitlist.

