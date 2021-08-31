Local
Protest Planned In Ocean City Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend Over Violent Arrests

Source: Caroline Brehman / Getty

Civil rights organizers in Maryland are planning to protest along the route to Ocean City ahead of Labor Day weekend. They want to call attention to the violent arrests of Black teenagers on the boardwalk earlier this summer.

Back on June 12, officers were shown on video in one incident repeatedly kneeling on 19-year-old Brian Anderson after he and his 3 friends were confronted about a vaping ban.

In another incident on June 6, police used a stun gun on 18-year-old Taizier Griffin after confronting him about vaping as well.

Ocean City Police said the teens were disorderly and in some cases threatened officers. Griffin, from Perryville, denied police reports that he threatened to kill officers.

The four teens from the June 12 incident were charged with a series of violations. Members of the Caucus of African American Leaders said they plan to pack the courtroom for the October 12 trial related to the June 12 indent as well as file a formal complaint with the Justice Department and meet with state’s attorneys across Maryland to talk about similar cases of misconduct.

