Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

French Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Dies 39 Years After Falling Into a Coma

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Longtime soccer fans are currently mourning the loss of French player Jean-Pierre Adams, an icon to the game who spent four unbelievably long decades in a coma before the announcement of his death this past Monday (September 6).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The unfortunate news was revealed by Paris Saint-Germain, one of the handful of clubs that Adams played on who posted it on their website. In addition to PSG, he also was a member of OGC Nice and Nimes Olympique throughout his iconic career.

Adams played pro starting in 1970 and continued on until his now-infamous botched knee operation in 1982 that would leave him in a near-vegetative state for the remainder of his life.

Here’s a breakdown of the surgery that left Jean-Pierre Adams in  a comatose state for the past 39 years, via NPR:

“In 1982, Adams injured his knee during a coaching session and went to the Hôpital de Lyon for treatment.

Many staff members at the hospital were on strike at the time, the BBC reported. The anesthetist was looking after eight patients and Adams was supervised by a trainee.

Due to several errors in his care, Adams suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage, sending him into a coma from which he would not wake up.

In the mid-1990s, authorities punished the anesthetist and the trainee, giving them each a one-month suspended sentence and a 750 euro fine, the BBC said.”

Adams’ wife and primary caretaker, Bernadette, says the malpractice incident left him with minor sensory skills, saying back in 2007, “Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In addition to his wife, Jean-Pierre is survived by his two sons. His legacy as a star central defender will continue to live on, with former club Nice even planning a tribute to him at their home match against Monaco on September 19.

French Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Dies 39 Years After Falling Into a Coma  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jean-Pierre Adams

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close