handcuffs wide angle

Source: ATU Images / Getty

Baltimore County Police made an arrest Tuesday in the Towson University shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam. He’s facing attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault charges.

Officials also said Nnam was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday. They were able to identify him from evidence collected at the scene as well as surveillance video.

Detectives said Nnam began to fire the gun, hitting himself along with two others including a Towson University student. That student has since been released from the hospital. Nnam was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

He is now at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Still, this is an open and active investigation, so detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Meanwhile, Towson University has suspended a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety. The officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether or not they followed established procedure the evening of the shooting. There were 400 people at the event when the shooting happened.

Source: CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

