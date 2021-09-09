Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Announced this morning (Sept 9th) Baltimore County will require all government employees to get vaccinated against COVID 19 or have to get regular testing. Employees have until Oct. 15 to show proof of full or partial vaccination. However Baltimore County government employees can present a waiver from getting the shot for health or religious reasons. This comes right after President Biden plans to sign two executive orders requiring all federal executive branch employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The only difference is Biden reportedly says there is no option for weekly testing for the unvaccinated.

SOURCE: CBS Baltimore News

Baltimore County Announces All Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine or Submit Testing Results was originally published on 92q.com

