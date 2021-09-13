Woman Fatally Injured In East Baltimore

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A woman has died after suffering from wounds caused by a sharp object.

It happened on Sunday evening on the 1100 block of North Milton Avenue.

An officer arrived on the scene and saw the woman lying in the street, injured. She was taken to Johns Hopkins where she died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Source: CBS Baltimore

