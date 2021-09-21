More Than 30 People Shot In One Week Prompts City Leaders To Issue New Crime Plan

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

In the last week, more than 30 people were gunned down in Baltimore City and now city leaders are responding with a new crime plan.

Baltimore City’s mayor, police commissioner and state’s attorney all met at New Shiloh Baptist Church in West Baltimore Monday to lay out a holistic violence reduction plan. They said current strategies are not working.

“Past public safety practices have failed to keep our communities safe from violence and harm. We cannot arrest our way out of a culture of violence,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The new program is called The Group Violence Reduction Strategy. It brings together city resources and social services to address the root causes of shootings and to stop people from turning to violence.

It’s a plan the city tried and failed at implementing twice. So, the mayor is warning that “things won’t be smooth.”

The mayor’s office and law enforcement will monitor the impact by watching the program over six months in West Baltimore.

