A lawsuit has been filed in federal court in opposition to the University System of Maryland’s vaccine mandate.

Right now, students, faculty and staff are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face consequences such as being disenrolled from school. The policy affects about 170,000 students across the system’s 15 institutions including tens of thousands of faculty and staff.

A pair of Towson University students and a University of Maryland Law School employee are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. They’re asking the court to prevent the state’s public universities from punishing vaccines on non-vaccinated students and employees.

The attorney for the plaintiffs was not available for comment. A spokesperson for the University System of Maryland also had no comment.

Students Suing University System of Maryland Over Vaccine Mandate  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

