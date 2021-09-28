Local
Baltimore Businessman Chuck Nabit Sentenced To 18 Months In Federal Prison Over Sex Trafficking Charges

Key in Jail Cell Door

Source: Charles O’Rear / Getty

Charles “Chuck” Nabit has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after prosecutors said he spent more than $90,000 on a sex trafficking business.

Nabit is the owner of Westport Group, LLC and the former owner of Mountain Manor Treatment Center, a drug treatment center.

Prosecutors said he regularly paid for sex with women he knew were struggling with drug addictions between 2017 and Summer 2020 when he was arrested.

“Charles Nabit paid thousands of dollars for commercial sex with victims that he knew were addicted to narcotics, including one woman that he personally supplied with cocaine and another who died from an overdose.  Rather than use his abundant resources to help these victims, Nabit perpetuated their victimization for his own gratification,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner. “One would hope that a businessman with means who previously owned a drug treatment center would help these victims rather than further their drug addiction and reliance on commercial sex.  Charles Nabit not only violated federal law, he also used his wealth and stature to gratify himself while perpetuating the victimization of these women.”

Nabit will also have to pay a fine of $55,000 and a special assessment of $5,100.

