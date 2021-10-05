Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

How You Can Catch Those Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year Without Streaming

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Justin Tuck And Snoopy Read "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"

Source: Wendell Teodoro / Getty

On the heels of a new Peanuts Holiday special coming to Apple TV+, PBS will once again air the beloved seasonal programs that have become iconic.

The growing streaming service is teaming up with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions to produce a New Year’s special called “For Auld Lang Syne” that is slated to air on Apple on Dec. 10.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From Variety:

In this new special, the Peanuts gang are disappointed to learn that Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit, leading Lucy to throw herself a New Year’s Eve party, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before midnight.

Now, for those who can’t afford any of the available streaming services available, there is a way the watch the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This fall, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free on PBS.

Those iconic specials will air this year on PBS and PBS Kids at the following times:

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

  • “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET

  • “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The “Thanksgiving” and “Christmas” specials aired on PBS last year following the initial outrage over those specials, along with “Pumpkin,” moving exclusively to Apple TV+ after decades on CBS and later ABC.

This year will be the first time “Pumpkin” has been seen anywhere outside of streaming since 2019.  The deal to put the Peanuts specials on PBS happened after Halloween ended.

Now fans can watch the special once again along with other classics.  It seems that the best way to avoid having the internet being “up in arms” is to return the Peanuts gang to free over-the-air TV, which is the best move.

Locally in Northeast Ohio, PBS can be seen on WVIZ Channel 25 in Cleveland and sister stations WNEO Channel 45 in Youngstown and WEAO Channel 49 in Akron.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Variety and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ben Gabbe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Wendell Teodoro and Getty Images

How You Can Catch Those Charlie Brown Holiday Specials This Year Without Streaming  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Charlie Brown Christmas

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close