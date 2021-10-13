Cheryl Jackson
What's The Tea: William Shatner Becomes The Oldest To Go Into Space

William Shatner can now say he’s gone boldly where no man (his age) has gone before.

He’s certainly not the first person to visit space, but as of Wednesday, the “Star Trek” veteran is the oldest.  At 90, the actor joined Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2000, for its second human spaceflight. Shatner and three others were launched in a New Shepard rocket from the aerospace company’s West Texas launch site just before 11 a.m. EDT.

The crew safely landed back on Earth several minutes later, when Shatner could be heard saying the experience was “unlike anything they described.” All four passengers on board gave a thumbs up to the recovery crew upon landing to indicate they were OK.

“Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see it,” Shatner continued. “It was unbelievable. The little things – the weightless – but to see the blue color (of the sky) whip by you and now you’re staring into blackness. … And then it’s gone. It was so moving. This experience did something unbelievable. ” “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” he told Bezos. “I hope I never recover from this.”

The four person crew on the suborbital flight includes Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries and Audrey Powers.

Full story at Daily Mail.

