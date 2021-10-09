Community Affairs Show: Our Daily Bread Ministries Presents the Where Ya From Podcast

Our Daily Bread Ministries presents the launch of WHERE YA FROM?, a weekly podcast from Our Daily Bread Media. Hosted by Rasool Berry, Director of Partnerships & Content Development at Our Daily Bread Ministries, WHERE YA FROM? explores the intersection of faith and culture with some of the foremost thought leaders in the Christian community. Cheryl Jackson talks to Berry about Season One which began on September 3, 2021 and features guests including, Lecrae, Kierra Sheard Kelly, Andy Crouch, Lisa Fields, Dr. A.R. Bernard, Dr. Alma ZaragozaPetty, Ambassador Sujay Johnson Cook, Daniel Hill, Ekemini Uwan, and many more. Episodes will be released on Tuesdays at www.whereyafrom.org and popular podcast streaming platforms, i.e. Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google

“The goal of WHERE YA FROM? is to highlight the real-life journeys—the origin stories—of dynamic influencers whose contributions—at the intersection of faith and culture—will inspire listeners to faithfully engage in conversation. The polarization in our current social climate has made conversation with those different from us something we need to rediscover. This podcast models how to build a bridge of understanding at the crosssections of race, ethnicity, and culture, by demonstrating how a curious faith can create deeper compassion and conviction,” said Rasool Berry

ABOUT RASOOL BERRY: Rasool Berry serves as teaching pastor at The Bridge Church in Brooklyn, New York, and as the Director of Partnerships & Content Development with Our Daily Bread Ministries in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rasool has a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies and Sociology from the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently pursuing his Master’s degree from Reformed Theological Seminary. Rasool is a sought-after writer on the intersection of faith and culture and has had his work featured in Christianity Today, Relevant Magazine, The Witness, The Gospel Coalition, and Guideposts. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Tamica, and their daughter.

ABOUT OUR DAILY BREAD MINISTRIES: Our Daily Bread Ministries is a non-denominational, non-profit organization whose focus for more than 80 years is to make the Bible accessible and understandable to people around the world. The organization creates print and digital content and distributes more than 60 million resources annually in more than 150 countries. Website: https://www.whereyafrom.org/

