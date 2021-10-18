Praise Featured Video CLOSE

There is always a cause that we can connect to and support. Some are very personal and dear to our hearts. Well, the month of October is full of National Awareness Initiatives. As a Counselor and Life Coach, Gail Crowder and Cheryl Jackson brings light to a few of them during the Community Affairs Show. Some of the Initiatives in October Include:

Health:

Mental:

Financial:

Business:

Family:

About Gail Crowder: Gail Crowder is the owner of Gail Crowder LLC and the Bringing Sexy Back Experience. She is a relationship expert, speaker, teacher, Author, Marriage and Life Coach, Personal and Relationship Consultancy and Certified Master Sexpert. Find out about her group and one on one sessions at www.gailcrowder.com.

Community Affairs Show: Life Coach, Gail Crowder Shares The Importance of October Initiatives was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: