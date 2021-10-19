What’s The Tea: Kelly Price Shares An Update On Her Health

Singer Kelly Price took to Instagram Live to share an update with fans and supporters about her health since battling COVID-19.
During the session, Price revealed that she had pneumonia in both lungs, and still requires respiratory therapy.
Price disclosed to fans that she also has to see a cardiologist since battling the virus. “That’s probably one of the hardest things to accept,” she said.
Price said that if she wanted to sing “right now,” she could, but not “full out” since fighting the illness.
The admission came just weeks after Price made headlines for being reported missing by members of her family.
Price was listed as a missing person in September after being admitted to a hospital the month prior following an announcement that she had been diagnosed with COVID. She was released after three weeks, and, according to representatives, was not actually missing; she was recovering from the virus at an undisclosed location.
It’s great to see that she is recovering well. Take all of the time you need Kels! In the meantime, we’ll pray for full recovery.
