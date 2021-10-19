Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – Who or What Is The Villain in Your Life’s Story

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Who or what is the villain in your life’s story? I’d be interested to know what came to your mind just now when I asked that question!

I think it can be extremely helpful to locate yourself where you are right now in the process to your promise. Sometimes our own emotional reactions to the storms of life can rise up to be the worst villain in our lives. I know from experience that our inner struggles can squeeze the life out of us if we allow them to hang on. Other times the obstacle in front of us looks impossible to move because it’s so big.

Remember, every super hero has a villain, and every hero has a backstory. So let’s locate ourselves and what process we are in right now in our backstory.

