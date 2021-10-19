Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – Who or What Is The Villain in Your Life’s Story

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Annoyed Black Female portrait

Source: DRB Images, LLC. / Getty

Who or what is the villain in your life’s story? I’d be interested to know what came to your mind just now when I asked that question!

I think it can be extremely helpful to locate yourself where you are right now in the process to your promise. Sometimes our own emotional reactions to the storms of life can rise up to be the worst villain in our lives. I know from experience that our inner struggles can squeeze the life out of us if we allow them to hang on. Other times the obstacle in front of us looks impossible to move because it’s so big.

Remember, every super hero has a villain, and every hero has a backstory. So let’s locate ourselves and what process we are in right now in our backstory.

About Pastor Cora Jakes Coleman:  https://www.cjakescoleman.com/about-2/

For more information and to purchase the Book, “Faithing It”, please visit: https://www.faithingitbook.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – Who or What Is The Villain in Your Life’s Story  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close