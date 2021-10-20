Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts Prompt Baltimore County Police Investigation

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

An investigation is underway into a series of attempted ATM thefts in Baltimore County.

There have been 4 ATMs targeted in Baltimore County in the last 10 days. It’s unclear if these cases are related.

“That’s certainly something that our detectives are investigating, but as far as making any connection at this point, we’re not there yet,” Baltimore County Police Director of Public Affairs Joy Stewart said.

The latest attempted theft happened Tuesday (October 19). Just after midnight, an ATM was ripped from the wall of the WesBanco Banking Center in Cockeysville. The suspects were not successful.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers noticed the three suspects attempting to steal the ATM. They ran, but one of them was arrested. Police are still searching for the other two suspects.

Police said at least 7 ATMs have been stolen this year, down from 37 stolen last year.

Source: CBS Baltimore

