Roughly 24 hours after the death of Colin Powell, Donald Trump proved, again, that he is utterly incapable of empathy, grace or even common decency.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media,” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

“But anyway, may he rest in peace!” Yes, Trump really said that.

There’s something to be said for statements that Trump obviously had a hand in writing for himself. The inclusion of phrases such as “but anyway” suggest ghostwriters weren’t involved. It’s simply disrespectful. If you have nothing respectful to say, just say NOTHING!

What’s The Tea: Former President Donald Trump’s Official Statement About Secretary Colin Powell is Disrespectful was originally published on praisedc.com

