Dirt Biker Collides With Fire Truck In Southwest Baltimore, Dies

An investigation is underway into a fatal dirt bike crash in southwest Baltimore.

It happened at the intersection of West Pratt and South Payson streets Thursday. While on the scene, crews found a victim trapped.

Police tell CBS Baltimore a fire truck was responding to a fire with lights and sirens on when it collided with a man on a dirt bike.

The driver of that bike was pronounced dead on the scene.

