Erica Campbell is still reveling in the success as one half of the highly-popular gospel duo Mary Mary, and she shares that glory with her younger sister Tina Campbell.

It made for a glorious moment when the two sisters were reunited on the air this morning for an exclusive Get Up! interview, with Tina being accompanied by husband and music partner Teddy Campbell.

Although the loving couple was all smiles and laughter during their chat with Erica and GRIFF, they admit themselves that it wasn’t always that way and almost chose to end their relationship at one point. However, through faith, prayer and the magic of music, Teddy & Tina were able to push past their problems and get to a new place in their union that’s better than ever.

It also doesn’t hurt that Teddy made a song for Tina called “Marry Me,” his new single under Teddy Campbell Band that actually was the key to saving their marriage a decade ago.

 

Listen to Teddy & Tina Campbell below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell for an in-depth exclusive on how they came out on top while battling a breakup, inspiring others to rethink divorce and new music headed our way from the loving duo in music and life:

 

Teddy & Tina Campbell Discuss The Road To Rekindling Their Marriage & Releasing "Marry Me"  was originally published on getuperica.com

Close