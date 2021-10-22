Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – What Delights Your Heart (Day #5)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Day #5

If I could invite you into my home right now and sit down with you over coffee, I would ask you this question: What truly delights your soul? I mean, what thought can make you smile even when nobody is in the room?

For me, I’d have to say that nothing delights my soul in this earth life as much as welcoming a new baby into the family. It doesn’t matter if that baby is my child or my niece or nephew, there is a delight that stirs the waters in the Jakes and Coleman families whenever a new life is given to us to nurture. That new little one is ours, but a stranger, really. We don’t know yet if this baby will play football or play the piano. We don’t yet know this little one’s favorite color, and we certainly don’t know everything this baby’s future will hold! We all realize that in the days and years ahead this precious child will consume much of our time, talents, and treasures. We will spend our time and treasure in what delights us. Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21). So where we spend our extra money—that is, the money outside the cost of living—is a pretty good indication of what delights our heart.

