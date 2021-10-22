Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – What Delights Your Heart (Day #5)

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Happy with shopping today

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Day #5

If I could invite you into my home right now and sit down with you over coffee, I would ask you this question: What truly delights your soul? I mean, what thought can make you smile even when nobody is in the room?

For me, I’d have to say that nothing delights my soul in this earth life as much as welcoming a new baby into the family. It doesn’t matter if that baby is my child or my niece or nephew, there is a delight that stirs the waters in the Jakes and Coleman families whenever a new life is given to us to nurture. That new little one is ours, but a stranger, really. We don’t know yet if this baby will play football or play the piano. We don’t yet know this little one’s favorite color, and we certainly don’t know everything this baby’s future will hold! We all realize that in the days and years ahead this precious child will consume much of our time, talents, and treasures. We will spend our time and treasure in what delights us. Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21). So where we spend our extra money—that is, the money outside the cost of living—is a pretty good indication of what delights our heart.

About Pastor Cora Jakes Coleman:  https://www.cjakescoleman.com/about-2/

For more information and to purchase the Book, “Faithing It”, please visit: https://www.faithingitbook.com/

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – What Delights Your Heart (Day #5)  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close