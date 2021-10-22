Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The final trailer for King Richard starring Will Smith has released on Smith’s Instagram page. This time around, the trailer features a new song from Beyonce‘ titled “Be Alive.” Venus and Serena both appear alongside Will to introduce the latest glimpse, which follows the July-released inaugural look at the drama.

King Richard Synopsis: Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts—rain or shine—the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.

King Richard will be in theaters on November 19th and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following theatrical release.

Watch The Latest “King Richard” Trailer featuring A Song “Be Alive” By Beyonce was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: