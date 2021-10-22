Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

What’s The Tea: William McDowell Testifies About A Near Death Accident

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Pastor William McDowell took to Instagram to share a heart wrenching testimony.  He said he was in a car accident that could have been fatal.

He said this:  Now that I am comprehending what happened to me this morning I HAVE TO PRAISE THE LORD FOR SPARING MY LIFE! The enemy tried to take me out. My car is less than a year old but while driving on the highway this morning my rear passenger tire completely shredded and my tire came off! The entire side wall is missing! Thankfully I was able to get to the shoulder before losing complete control of the car. The shoulder I had to pull off in was thin and dangerous with many trucks so I couldn’t even get out of my car. I’m so grateful for the protection of the Lord and for all those who regularly pray for me even when I’m unaware. He kept me!!! Thank you Jesus! If something had happened it would have made some news so instead I’ll make news with my testimony of His keeping power. 

How many of us can attest to these near death experiences that we know only God could have saved us from!  I so glad his life was spared.  We thank God for his protection daily!  …and a shout goes here!

What’s The Tea: William McDowell Testifies About A Near Death Accident  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close