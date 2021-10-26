Local
Gov. Hogan Encouraging Boosters, Says Maryland Is Preparing To Vaccinate Younger Kids

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Governor Larry Hogan is calling on Marylanders to get their booster shots. Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible.

Adults who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago can get the booster. You must be six months away from your second dose of the other vaccines. You can also mix and match your boosters.

During a press conference Monday, Gov. Hogan said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made the vulnerable.

“More than half of our covid deaths over the last month are linked to hypertension and diabetes,” Hogan said.

However, there is some good news. The pace of new infections has slowed down since the peak of the Delta variant spread.

