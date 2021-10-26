Dante Bowe Wins Gospel Recorded Song of The Year For “Joyful” (video)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-platinum-selling performer and award-winning songwriter Dante Bowe can now add multi-Dove Award winner to his resume. He took home his first solo win as an artist with Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “joyful.” He celebrates the win of Elevation Worship/Maverick City Music’s Old Church Basement for Worship Album of the Year, on which he contributed songwriting and vocals. In addition to his wins, Dante teamed up with Kelontae Gavin for a very special performance of ‘joyful.’

Next spring, Dante will join four-time GRAMMY Award winning duo for KING & COUNTRY on the road for the ‘What Are We Waiting For? – The Tour.” The 33-date trek will make stops in arenas throughout the United States beginning on March 31st in Southaven, MS before traveling through Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more then wrapping in Franklin, TN on March 22nd. More information about the dates and tickets can be found HERE.

Source: The Christian Beat

