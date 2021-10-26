Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The best part of Red Lobster is now in the freezer section of your grocery store.

That’s right! The popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits, also known as the cheesy biscuits, are now available for sale without having to go to the restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This week, the restaurant chain announced the launch of ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, offered exclusively in the frozen-food section at Walmart locations nationwide. The frozen biscuits have been available for purchase as of Sunday, according to Red Lobster. The brand’s new biscuits are said to “go from box to baking sheet to table” in under 30 minutes, according to the press release. Customers are instructed to bake the biscuits for 25 to 30 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet before brushing with a mixture of melted butter infused with the contents of an included “garlic herb seasoning packet.”

Since, 1992, the biscuits have been extremely popular with fans and even casual customers.

So iconic that the restaurant even got a shout-out in Beyonce’s hit song “Formation!”

Originally, they were only served “to guests while they were waiting to be seated” before they became available to all customers.

Now you can just head to the frozen aisle and bring a taste of the cheesy biscuits to your home.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Red Lobster’s Famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Now Available at Stores to Purchase! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com