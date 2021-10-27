Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A man from Philadelphia was shot and killed in Towson Monday night, calling attention to the growing homicide rate in Baltimore County.

The victim, Barry Ransom, was found shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday by police on the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive near the Towson Woods apartments.

Ransom was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

It’s unclear at this point whether Ransom recently moved to the area or if he was in town visiting someone else. He was able to tell police a bit of information about his attacker before he died.

“There was a vague description that was provided by the victim, because the victim was alive when our officers arrived on the scene,” police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. “It was only after he was transported to the hospital that he died.”

Baltimore County is dealing with a rise in violence. There have been 47 homicides in the county this year, compared to a total of 27 people killed in 2020.

The Baltimore County Police Department attributes a majority of its homicides to personal relationships gone wrong or mental illness.

“Those are all factors that we have been able to identify so far this year and we are attempting to address with the expansion of our mobile crisis teams, and we have the 911 clinicians,” Stewart said.

If you have any information about Monday’s shooting, you’re asked to call police.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Towson Shines Light On Growing Homicide Rate In Baltimore County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

