Ava Duvernay’s “Colin in Black and White” Debuts on Netflix This Friday, October 29th

Colin in Black and White is more than just a biopic it’s a dramatic depiction of the early years of Colin Kaepernick as told by Kaepernick himself.  All of the racial life experiences that he’s experience as a young athlete trying to prove his athletic skills all while navigating life in a racially divided world.  As a mixed race kid, adopted by white parents, gives us a clear picture of who Collin Kaepernick is today.

Colin in Black and White synopsis:  From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & Whitea bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE releases this Friday Oct 25 on Netflix!

