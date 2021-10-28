GRAMMY, Dove and Stellar Award-winning Christian rapper Da’ T.R.U.T.H. stops by the 'Get Up!' church to debut his new single, "Lemonaid," and talk a bit on what made him return to his minister ways.
Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Speaks On Ministry & The Meaning Of His New Song “Lemonaid”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s always great to have a guest stop by the Get Up! church, and we truly got blessed to have Christian rapper Da’ T.R.U.T.H. join Erica and GRIFF today for a conversation about becoming the pastor of Apologetics at Hillsong and to debut his catchy new single “Lemonaid.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

With “Lemonaid,” also featuring D’Shondra, the GRAMMY, Dove and Stellar Award-winning musician explains that it’s based around the notion that believing in God will always make for a sweet situation when life inevitably gives you lemons. With a serenading chorus and fresh bars to deliver the message over a hard-hitting instrumental, we’re sure many of you out there will understand loud and clear what he’s trying to say and enjoy it in the process.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the full interview below with Da’ T.R.U.T.H. on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, where he also talks “Lemonaid” merch and more on the glory of God’s word:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. Speaks On Ministry & The Meaning Of His New Song “Lemonaid”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close