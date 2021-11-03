Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Urban One is Extremely Disappointed Richmond Voted “No” To One Casino By A Very Small Margin

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet

Source: Brandon Williams / @Bwill_2live

Richmond’s casino referendum drew support and opposition from those casting their ballots on Election Day, but ultimately the proposal was voted down by residents.

Now, with all but one of the physical precincts reporting its results, Richmond has rejected the ONE Casino + Resort, by a margin of just under 3%.

As of 10:39 a.m. this morning, 39,824 (51.4%) Richmond residents voted against the proposal, while 37,599 (48.6%) voted in favor of it.

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins sent a statement to Praise 104.1 on Wednesday morning expressing his “extreme disappointment” of the casino rejection by the public but admitted he accepted the decision by residents.

“For the last two years, we have worked so hard to build a large and inclusive tent with our ONE Casino + Resort project,” Liggins said. “We had a lot of loyal supporters who worked tirelessly on behalf of this project and for whom we will be eternally grateful.”

“We ran a robust campaign and strongly believe this is a huge missed opportunity for Richmond residents to have a tourist attraction that would have provided the financial resources to improve schools and roads as well as enrich the lives of its citizens,” Liggins continued. “Urban One has been a part of the fabric of Richmond for the last twenty-two years, and we will continue our tradition of serving the community.”

Richmond was the last of five Virginia cities to vote on casino referendums and was the only one to not pass.

Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November with far less opposition.

Urban One is Extremely Disappointed Richmond Voted “No” To One Casino By A Very Small Margin  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close