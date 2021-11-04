Thieves were able to get away with an ATM early Thursday morning.
It happened at a Walgreens on York Road in north Baltimore.
Baltimore City police said they received a call just after 3:50 a.m. for a smash-and-grab ATM theft.
This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
Source: WBAL-TV
ATM Theft Reported At Walgreens In North Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com