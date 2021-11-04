Local
HomeLocal

Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Sports Gamblers Betting at Casino Lounge

Source: James Marshall / Getty

You will have to wait a little while longer to do your sports betting in Maryland.

On Wednesday, the state’s sports betting panel decided not to move forward with the first sports betting licenses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They’re requesting applicants “submit supplemental ownership information.” But, what information is required is still unclear.

Five casinos including Horseshoe Casino, Live! Casino and Hotel and MGM National Harbor were all cleared in the first round of review. Their applications remain pending before the commission.

Marylanders approved sports betting during the 2020 election, voting 2 to 1.

The application commission plans to meet next on November 18.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Sports Betting Among Hundreds Of Bills Signed Into Law By Gov. Hogan

See Also: Why Legalizing Sports Gambling Nationwide Is The Last Thing Black America Needs

Sports Betting Licenses In Limbo As State Panel Decides Not To Take Action  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close