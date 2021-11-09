Local
Maryland Legislative Maps Redrawn, Hogan Calls Special Session To Adopt Them

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan wants the Maryland General Assembly to get to work on adopting newly drawn legislative and congressional maps. He called for a special session next month.

This comes after three Republicans, three Democrats and three Independents were appointed to a nine-person board to review the legislative and congressional maps. That panel gathered input from public meetings and considered 86 submissions before coming up with the newly drawn maps.

One of the most notable differences in the map would make western Maryland resemble what it once was with more Republican voters.

Hogan signed off on those maps on Friday. The goal is to eliminate gerrymandered districts ahead of next year’s elections.

“On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission for their service to our state,” Hogan said. “I want to thank them for conducting their business with integrity in a completely open and transparent manner, and most especially for their incredible efforts to finally restore fairness and competitiveness to Maryland elections.”

The special session begins on December 6.

Maryland Legislative Maps Redrawn, Hogan Calls Special Session To Adopt Them

Close