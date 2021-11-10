Local
Here’s How Much Maryland Will Get From The Trillion Dollar Infrastructure Bill

US-INFRASTRUCTURE-CONSTRUCTION

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Maryland is getting a hefty amount of funds from the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill.

The state will get $6 billion to improve roads, bridges, airports and transit systems. Funds will also be allocated to expand broadband and clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

Here’s where the money is going:

  • $4.1 billion in highway aid
  • $1.7 billion over the next five years for public transit systems across the state
  • $409 million for bridge replacement and repairs
  • $158 million for Maryland airports
  • $63 million for electric vehicle charging stations
  • $15.9 million to prevent cyberattacks

The infrastructure bill will also provide funds to re-connect communities split by highways like Baltimore’s highway to nowhere on the west side.

According to Maryland’s Congressional delegation, Baltimore’s Red Line rail project could be revisited thanks to the availability of those funds. About $238 million will also go to the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Restoration Program.

The bill will also be used to pay for expanded access to high-speed broadband and to extend a program that discounts monthly broadband bills for low-income households.

Source: WBAL-TV

