Healthy Ever After: Dr. Griffin Rodgers Helps Us Understand Prediabetes

Many people are aware of what it means to have diabetes, but not a lot understand the stage before it called prediabetes. In all honesty, have you ever heard of the term before?

For the latest segment of “Healthy Ever After,” Erica welcomed Dr. Griffin Rodgers to the Get Up! church for a well-rounded conversation on what prediabetes is, how to manage or actually reverse it altogether and other vital information worth knowing to determine if you’re at risk.

Dr. Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, stopped by to confirm an alarming statistic that states more than 1 in 3 Americans are currently battling prediabetes, and surprisingly majority aren’t even aware. For emphasis, that’s 88 million people currently with a higher than normal blood sugar level but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 Diabetes. Rodgers confirms that while having prediabetes puts you at a 50% chance of developing diabetes within 5 to 10 years, there are a few ways to combat it head-on with small steps that can change your diagnosis for the better.

Hear some helpful tips on understanding and overcoming prediabetes from Dr. Griffin Rodgers below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

