Baltimore City Marks 300 Homicides For The 7th Consecutive Year

A grim milestone was reached in Baltimore City Wednesday when the city recorded its 300th homicide for the year.

A 5-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman are some of the recent victims.

The 5-year-old girl was found unresponsive earlier this week. Police said she showed signs of abuse.

The 69-year-old woman was found dead inside of a bathroom in an East Baltimore church. A person of interest is being sought in her murder and a $100,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following the news saying he won’t rest until every neighborhood is safe:

“I am outraged that Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide of the year tonight. This number provokes more than just pain and disappointment over the sheer loss of life; it forces us to think about the families and communities that will forever be impacted by this heinous cycle of violence.

We lost friends and loved ones, and Baltimore cannot continue to be desensitized by their loss. Far too many interpersonal conflicts and domestic disputes are escalating into fatal violence. Failing to recognize the value of human life cannot continue to be the norm in Baltimore. This should anger all of us to do more so that our city can truly be more.

As your Mayor, I am far from satisfied. My team and I are working tirelessly to implement a violence prevention plan that saves lives and reduces trauma. Under my leadership this will no longer be about police alone, but they certainly have an important role to play. Because of the importance of collaboration I restarted the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to ensure that our state and federal partners are back at the table with us. And through my PoliceStat process, I will continue to hold the police department accountable for closing violent cases and bringing violent offenders to justice.

“Baltimore, we will be better and I will not rest until every neighborhood is safe.”

This is the 7th consecutive year the city has recorded more than 300 homicides.

