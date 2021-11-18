Inspirational Lifestyles: Habits of A Thankful Heart – Your Source of Security (Day #4)

Your Source of Security
Conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ . . . contending as one man for the faith of the gospel without being frightened in any way. (Philippians 1:27)
Each day the newspaper gives us new reasons to be anxious: war, terrorism, economic troubles. When it seems like everything we have is threatened, it’s hard to be thankful.
We experience anxiety when we locate our security in something other than the love of Christ. Anxiety can warp our sense of perspective, making us fearful, bitter, and even angry at God. Anxiety is more than unpleasant; it’s spiritually dangerous. When we feel it, it is time for ruthless self-examination.
Paul is waiting for an audience with Caesar that will determine whether he is freed or executed. It seems like an intolerably frightening situation. But Paul’s words reveal tremendous poise: “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (v. 21). Essentially, Paul says, whether I live or die is no longer important to me. What matters is whether or not I am serving Christ.
What is the source of Paul’s assurance? Paul knows that nothing can separate him from the ultimate source of security: his identity in Christ. In Christ, even the most frightening circumstances do not have final power over us.
Reflect: Are you rooting your security in something that will not last—your job, your money, your family?
