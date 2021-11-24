Local
Mayor Brandon Scott Launches Program To Help Squeegee Workers Get Off The Streets

Person wiping soapy windscreen with squeegee, close-up

City officials feel squeegee work needs to come to an end in Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott has launched a new 90-day action to help place squeegee workers into stable jobs.

According to Deputy Mayor Faith Leach, the plan involves the city’s outreach team engaging with young people who are working on street corners. They are going to connect them with resources to employment.

‘Youth squeegeeing is a visible representation of broken systems,” said Leech at a press conference Tuesday.

Ten squeegee workers will be provided with a job at Canopy by Hilton Hotel in Baltimore’s Harbor Point. They will have the chance to try working as a bellhop or in the hotel’s restaurant.

The Mayor’s plan will launch next month.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Launches Program To Help Squeegee Workers Get Off The Streets  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

