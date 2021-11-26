Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF.
PMJ also dispelled rumors that he will leave the pulpit to become a full-time Gospel Artist. We need more men like Pastor Mike in the pulpit!
