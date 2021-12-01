Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend and impresario Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery on Tuesday (November 30). She was 81. According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home, and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital, where she tragically passed away.

In October, Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence on pop culture and Black music. Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

The Avants were wed in 1967. Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Clarence, and their two children, Nicole Avant and Alexander Avant.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time.

This story is developing.

