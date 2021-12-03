Cheryl Jackson
Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross Stars in A Sisterly Christmas on OWN

Cheryl Jackson talks with Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross about their role on OWN’s Christmas original “A Sisterly Christmas” 

In A Sisterly Christmas on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, two estranged sisters reluctantly accept an invitation for a luxurious vacation at an exclusive resort.  The sisters are less than thrilled by the idea of spending time together: Vicky loves Christmas, whereas Kristina no longer enjoys the holiday since they lost their mom. At the resort, Kristina and Vicky team up to compete against a famous singer and a childhood nemesis her in the annual charity Christmas competition. Family bonding and new potential love interests might be the Christmas gifts the two sisters needed most of all.

Its an amazingly feel good holiday movie for the entire family!  A Sisterly Christmas premieres Tuesday, December 7th, 9pmET on OWN.

 

Check out the trailer here:  https://www.oprah.com/own-ownfortheholidays/first-look-a-sisterly-christmas-trailer

